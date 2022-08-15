Red Sox 2-Hit Yankees Win 3-0 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox 2-hit the New York Yankees Sunday night, winning 3-0 in just 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Michael Wacha was reinstated from the injured list, with the Red Sox optioning Darwinzon Hernandez down to Worcester. Wacha was brilliant, going 7.0 innings and allowing just 2 hits, while striking out 9 and walking 1. He retired the 1st 14 batters he faced (4.2 inninigs), on 47 pitches, before allowing a 2-out single in the 5th inning.

Ryan Brasier came on in the 8th inning and retired the side in order and then Garrett Whitlock pitched the 9th, retiring the side in order, striking out 2, to earn his 4th save of the season.

Tommy Pham, batting lead-off was 3-4. He doubled to lead off the game, scoring the Red Sox 1st run on a series of ground outs, and singled in the 3rd and 6th innings.

Rafael Devers was 2-4 with a 2-run home run in the 6th inning. The homer was his 25th of the season. That homer was his 320th career extra base hit, tying Mookie Betts for the the most in Red Sox history at age 25 or younger.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

Boston is now 57-59 and 4.5 games out of the 3rd and final wild card playoff spot, with 46 games left to play.

Boston is off on Monday. They open a 6 game road trip on Tuesday, with 3 games in Pittsburgh against the Pirates and then 3 games in Baltimore against the Orioles. Tuesday's pregame starts at 6:05 with the 1st pitch at 7:05 on 101.9 The Rock.