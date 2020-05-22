The National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a Red Flag Warning for northern Maine from 9 this morning to 7 this evening.

A Red Flag Warning signifies critical fire weather conditions.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, dry fuels, and warm temperatures will create dangerous conditions, meaning brushfires could spread rapidly.

Please do not build any outdoor fires Friday. Again, the Red Flag warning is in effect until 7:00 this evening.