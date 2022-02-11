The American Red Cross is recruiting new volunteers in Maine this winter to help with blood clinics and to respond to local emergencies by supporting people in their time of need.

Since last July, trained Red Cross Disaster Action Team members have responded to over 165 house fires in the state, helping more than 600 people, according to spokesperson Jennifer Costa.

Red Cross disaster volunteers help families with their immediate needs following a fire and offer financial and emotional support to help them recover.

“Our Red Cross volunteers support their community and neighbors in need each and every day by responding to local emergencies,” said Aaron McIntire, Regional Disaster Officer, American Red Cross Northern New England Region. “We need more help so no one faces this heartbreaking situation alone.”

In Maine, the Red Cross is seeking 19 disaster volunteers to meet the current need in Androscoggin, Franklin, Somerset, Hancock, Lincoln, Waldo, Aroostook and Piscataquis Counties.

"Volunteering with the Red Cross is far and away the most satisfying, heartwarming and compassionate work I have ever done. To be at the ground level, helping people out when disaster strikes, is so very rewarding. I am able to make an immediate difference when someone is unexpectedly having the worst day of their life,” said Denise Martin, a Maine disaster volunteer.

Volunteers needed for American Red Cross Blood Drives in Maine

The Red Cross is also in need of 116 volunteers across the state to support blood collections as the U.S. faces a critical need for blood products and platelets. Blood donor ambassadors play an important role by greeting, registering, answering questions and providing information to blood donors.

Officials say three volunteers are currently needed in Aroostook County.

For more information, go to redcross.org/volunteertoday.

It's Not All Bad News - The Good Things Mainers Are Doing for Each Other Random good deeds are trending and here is what we are doing to help our friends and neighbors in Maine.