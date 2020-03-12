Red Cross Honors Larry Lord for Saving Lives in Farmington

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — The American Red Cross has honored a maintenance supervisor credited with saving lives in a deadly gas explosion in Maine.

Larry Lord's heroic act last September was celebrated by the Central and Mid Coast Maine Chapter of the American Red Cross on Tuesday at the 17th annual Real Heroes Breakfast.

Moments before the fierce propane explosion leveled the building, Lord walked into the Life Enrichment Advancing People Inc. center to warn the dozen employees to escape.

He was severely injured in the blast and spent months at a hospital recovering before being transferred to a nearby rehabilitation center where he is said to be in fair condition.