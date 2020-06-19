Record Heatwave Makes Caribou Hottest Spot in Eastern U.S.

Caribou, Maine was the hottest city in the eastern U.S. Thursday, according to initial weather data.

The National Weather Service says a "preliminary record" high temperature of 95 degrees was set at Caribou on Thursday. In fact it was hotter in Aroostook County than it was in Atlanta, Miami or Nashville. Caribou's old record high for the day was 90° set in 1955.

UPDATE: Temperatures hit 96° on Friday in Caribou - another record for the day. The National Weather Service says the heat wave will continue through the weekend and the coming week.

Thursday June 18 - High temperatures across the United States: