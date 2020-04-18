“Re-Open Maine” Protest Planned For Monday In Augusta

According to WGME, there will be a peaceful demonstration at the Blaine House in Augusta on Monday (April 20th) at Noon.

The demonstration is being spearheaded by some of the 4,000 members of the Maine Against Excessive Quarantine Facebook page. Its goal of the demonstration will be to encourage the governor to loosen the quarantine restrictions and re-open the state's businesses.

The organization has made it clear that, if the businesses were to re-open, they would still want existing social distancing to remain in place.

Part of the demonstration includes a motor brigade. Participants are being asked to wear their MAGA hats and to wear masks or bandanas to show compliance with CDC safety guidelines.