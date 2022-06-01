Composite Sketches Released

The Chaleur Region RCMP is looking for information about three individuals involved in an assault and attempted abduction on Highway 180 between Saint-Quentin and Bathurst on May 23.

Two composite sketches have been released to try and identify the persons of interest. Police said they do not have a sketch of the third person at this time.

Details of the Assault and Attempted Abduction

The incident happened on May 23 around 7:00 p.m. about 25 minutes past Saint-Quentin toward Bathurst. A woman flagged down a woman driving on Highway 180 and asked her to help change a tire. Two men assaulted the driver when she got out to help. Police said the men tried to pull her into a light-coloured panel van. The driver got away from the men and fled the scene.

Descriptions of the Persons of Interest

The RCMP provided descriptions of the persons of interest. The woman involved had long blonde hair in curls. She spoke both French and English with no accent. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a long pink jacket.

One of the two men is described as having a long beard. He has dark hair and dark eyes. The second man is clean shaven with dark hair. The RCMP said one of the two men had an eye injured in the incident.

Statement from the RCMP

Sgt. Roch Lizotte with the Chaleur Region RCMP said:

We are hoping someone may recognize either of the suspects and provide information that might further the investigation. If you recognize either of these people, please call the police. Any bit of information helps.

Report Information to Crime Stoppers

Contact the Chaleur Regional RCMP at 506-548-7771 if you were near Saint-Quentin on Highway 180 on May 23 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. If you have any information about this incident, and want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

