The New Brunswick RCMP arrested two men and three women on April 21, as well as seized six firearms, drugs and other weapons as part of a firearm investigation in Penniac, New Brunswick.

Police executed a search warrant on April 21 at a home on Route 628 in Penniac where they seized two loaded and unsecured handguns. One of the guns is prohibited, said officials. Police also seized four unsecured firearms, including two that were loaded.

Police also seized what they believe to be cocaine, fentanyl pills, an unknown substance believed to be a cutting agent, and drug trafficking paraphernalia. Additional items seized include ammunition, money, two weapons including one that is prohibited, and eight outlaw motorcycle club vests.

Police arrested 41-year-old Wade Anthony Phillips from Penniac and 38-year-old Andrew Jim Roberts from Cape Breton N.S. They face charges of possession of a firearm while prohibited. Police said the three women were later released.

Both men had a bail hearing and were in court April 25. They were charged with several additional offenses including:

Possession of a firearm obtained by commission of offence

Possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Philips was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to return to court on May 16. Roberts has a court date set for May 2. He remains in custody.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Provincial Crime Reduction Unit. Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if you have any information about illegal drug activity in local communities.