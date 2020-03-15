Police used a search warrant Wednesday morning to seize a firearm, drugs and stolen property at a home on Estey Road in Waterville, New Brunswick.

The Woodstock RCMP, Perth-Andover RCMP, along with the West District Crime Reduction Unit searched the residence around 7:30 a.m. as part of an ongoing drug investigation that began in February 2020.

Meth, cocaine, a quantity of pills, a loaded firearm, drug paraphernalia and several items that are believed to have been stolen from the area were found.

A 19-year-old Waterville, N.B. woman was arrested at the scene. She was released shortly after, said police.

UPDATE:

Amanda Chloe Shannon has been charged following the seizure of what is believed to be methamphetamine and cocaine.

On March 12, she appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court and was charged with the following:

possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

unauthorized possession of a firearm

improper storage of a firearm

possession of stolen property

two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking

Shannon has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 16.

The investigation is ongoing.