RCMP Issues Response to COVID-19 in New Brunswick

Like all New Brunswickers, Canadians and people around the world, the New Brunswick RCMP's attention has been gripped by the coronavirus COVID-19 and the unprecedented situation we are all finding ourselves in. Our employees and our organization are working diligently to adjust to this new reality, adapting to how it affects our families, our colleagues and the communities we serve.

Policing is an essential service, and our mandate has not changed – to maintain public safety and security, the health and safety of all of our employees and to ensure we have the resources we need to respond to the calls that must be answered by police. We have implemented contingency and business continuity plans to ensure police operations will be there when New Brunswickers need us. You will see us patrol the communities we police and we will continue to investigate reports and complaints of crime.

We are also taking steps to "flatten the curve" associated with COVID-19, and you will see changes to how we do business as we contribute to efforts to reduce the spread of the virus.

As of noon on March 17, 2020, front counter service for RCMP Headquarters in Fredericton and all RCMP detachments in New Brunswick is being scaled back. Fingerprinting, general information requests, criminal records checks and vulnerable sector checks will not be available until further notice. We will continue to accept reports of crime and/or non-emergency complaints.

For your health and safety, and the health and safety of our employees, please call the detachment whenever possible instead of going in person. For emergencies, please call 911.

You may receive a phone call from a police officer rather than an in-person response. When our police officers do respond, you may see them wearing personal protective equipment such as a face mask. This is for the safety of the public and our police officers.

I encourage all New Brunswickers to remember their role in public safety during this constantly evolving situation. Please continue to report crime and suspicious activity to police. Please continue to do what we do so well in New Brunswick – look out for each other and support one another in times of need.

Take care of yourselves, and each other.

A/Commr. Larry Tremblay M.O.M., New Brunswick RCMP Commanding Officer