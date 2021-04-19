RCMP Investigating Tools & Fuel Theft at Bath Middle School

RCMP in western New Brunswick are investigating the theft of tools and fuel from Bath Middle School last week.

Police say the break in occurred around 2:30 a.m. last Tuesday when an individual broke into an outbuilding on the property on School Street and stole two jugs of fuel and two jigsaws.

Investigators say the suspect was wearing a light colored balaclava.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone with information that might help police with their investigation is asked to contact the Western Valley Region RCMP or New Brunswick Crime Stoppers.