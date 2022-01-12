RCMP Investigating Damages to Community Mailboxes

Local Service District (LSD) of Grand Falls, and the Rural Community of Saint-André, New Brunswick have had recent reports of Canada Post community mailboxes being damaged.

The Saint-Léonard RCMP is looking for information from the public about the incidents.

Four community mailboxes were damaged on Chemin Moran in the LSD of Grand Falls, as well as Chemin St. Amand, Rue Bourgoin, and Chemin P. Martin in the Rural Community of Saint-André between Saturday, January 8 and Sunday, January 9, 2022

Contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP by calling 506-473-3137 if you have any information about the damaged mailboxes, or if you have been a victim of mail theft. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can do so by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

