Randy Rhoads’ Guitar + Amp Stolen in 2019 Theft Returned to Rhoads Family

The family of late guitarist Randy Rhoads has recouped two key items taken in a 2019 theft at the Musonia School of Music. According to the guitarist's sister, his first electric guitar, a 1963 Harmony Rocket, and a prototype of his signature Marshall Amplifier are now back in the family's possession.

The original theft took place in November of 2019 at the school where the guitar great once taught. The school was run by Rhoads' late mother and many of his personal items remained there, but a number of them were taken in the Thanksgiving night theft.

After the robbery, Ozzy Osbourne offered a $25,000 reward for information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Shortly after the theft, a fan who had seen a local news report on the missing items spotted some of Rhoads' belongings in a dumpster while out walking her dog.

While the search has continued over the last two years, Randy's sister Kathy Rhoads D'Argenzio reveals the news of the return of the two new items.

"YES!!!! It’s OFFICIAL!!! …. And You heard it CORRECT!!!!! It’s BACK," stated D'Argenzio via Instagram. "It’s been a CRAZY 'Randy week' for sure…..but this is Beyond Awesome as well!!!!!!! I am so thankful for this …. No words. I CANNOT answer ANY Questions, as this is an 'ONGOING INVESTIGATION.' So Don’t ask!!!!"

Her relief was felt as she continued, "Wow!! Absolutely AMAZING!!!!! But trust me…I will 'follow up' when I can!! Thanks everyone for all your concerns and love." D'Argenzio confirmed in her message that there were still items missing, but she also shared her thanks to the North Hollywood Police Department for their continued efforts to try to recover the lost items.