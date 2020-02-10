Rage Against the Machine Reuniting for World Tour

Rage Against the Machine are reuniting for a North American and European tour.

They'll begin March 26 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, with the North American leg concluding with two nights at New York's Madison Square Garden on Aug. 10 and 11. Then they'll head to Europe, starting with the Leeds Festival on Aug. 28 and winding down in Krakow, Poland, on Sept. 10.

Hip-hop duo Run the Jewels will serve as the opening act for the entire tour.

Billboard reports that tickets go on sale Feb. 13, at 11AM local time at the band's website. However, as of press time, the group has not updated its site with additional details.

All proceeds from the first three dates will go to immigrant-rights organizations; the band will also donate to other charities and activist organizations throughout the tour.

You can see the dates below.

The shows will be Rage's first since July 30, 2011, at L.A. Rising, though three-fourths of the band -- guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford and drummer Brad Wilk -- formed Prophets of Rage with rappers Chuck D of Public Enemy and B-Real of Cypress Hill. That group lasted from 2016-19.

During Rage's first hiatus at the start of the century, the same three musicians teamed up with Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell in Audioslave, releasing three albums between 2002 and 2006. Rage singer Zack de la Rocha promised a solo album in 2017, but all that surfaced was one single, "Digging for Windows."

Rage Against the Machine 2020 World Tour

March 26 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

March 28 — Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

March 30 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 10 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 17 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

April 25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

April 28 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

May 1 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

May 3 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 5 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 7 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

May 9 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

May 14 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

May 16 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

May 19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

May 23 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

June 19 — Dover, DE @ Firefly

July 10 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 13 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 17 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 18 — Festival d’Été de Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec

July 21 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

July 23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 27 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

July 29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 2 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Aug. 4 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

Aug. 7 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

Aug. 30 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

Sept. 1 — Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival

Sept. 4 — Stradbally Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival

Sept. 6 — Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Festival

Sept. 8 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

Sept. 10 — Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

Sept. 12 — Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle