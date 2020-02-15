Tickets for Rage Against the Machine's reunion tour are on sale, and, despite the band's efforts to combat ticket scalpers and severely inflated prices, fans are still pissed over the whole thing. Lost in this sea of anger is the realization that, per Tom Morello, this plan is working quite well, having kept 85 percent of tickets off the resale market with over $3 million raised for charity.

Prior to tickets going on sale, Rage implemented a model that allowed them to hold back 10 percent of the tickets available at each show. They then sold these tickets as "charity tickets," which were above standard ticket prices, but all of the money from these sales will benefit a local charity. This was done is response to resale tickets appearing on websites before any ticket was even sold in the first place.

Morello has been actively responding to disgruntled fans on Twitter, doing his best to clear the air on the sticky ticket situation. In one message (seen below), he explained the concept of the charity ticket (again) and noted that Rage Against the Machine had already generated over $3 million for local charities in the first 48 hours of sales and that once the final numbers are in, they will reveal which charities will be receiving donations.

Clearing up more confusion surrounding the charity tickets, Morello confirmed in a separate tweet (also seen below) that Rage Against the Machine have been largely successful in fighting against ticket scalping practices. "So far we stopped [approximately] 85% of the scalping market but I agree that ANY scalping is horrible and we will continue to combat it," wrote the guitarist.

In recent years, it has become increasingly difficult for fans to obtain tickets to high-demand concerts as scalpers scoop up an overwhelming amount of them, selling them later (or immediately after purchasing) at prices far beyond face value.

Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing model, which allows them to inflate ticket prices based on demand (much like hotels and airlines do in times of increased demand), has also deeply angered fans who have paid double the original price or more from the original seller. This practice sent the Internet into a tailspin most recently when My Chemical Romance's reunion tour tickets went on sale.

Coming from a point of understanding and mutual frustration, Rage Against the Machine released the following statement before tickets for their 2020 reunion tour went on sale.

Since the announcement of our tour, scalpers and broker sites have been listing fake tickets for RATM. We want to do everything we can to protect our fans from predatory scalping and, at the same time, raise a substantial amount of money for charities and activist organizations we support in each city. At many concerts, up to 50% of the seating is scooped up by scalpers and then resold to fans at much higher frees. We are doing everything we can to protect 90% of the RATM tickets from scalpers, and then WE are holding in reserve 10% of the seating (random seats throughout each venue) to sell at a higher ticket price (but low enough to undercut the scalpers). We will donate 100% OF THE MONEY over the fees and base ticket price to charities and activist organizations IN EACH CITY. We are confident this will help many more fans get tickets at face value and put a big dent in the aftermarket gouging. WE HATE SCALPING AS MUCH AS YOU DO and will continue to try to find ways to combat it. Additionally, we are donating all profits from our first three shows to immigrants' rights organizations and will be supporting multiple charities and activist organizations throughout the tour.

Rage Against the Machine's North American tour kicks off on March 26 and they recently added more dates to their trek. See all the upcoming stops here.