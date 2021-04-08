Rage Against the Machine Announce 2022 Rescheduled Tour

Rage Against the Machine have just rescheduled their highly-anticipated North American reunion tour for 2022 with special guest Run the Jewels.

The 'Public Service Announcement Tour' totals 38 dates, beginning on March 31 in El Paso, Texas and concluding in mid-August with five consecutive performances at New York's legendary Madison Square Garden.

Fans who had previously purchased tickets to see Rage Against the Machine on the tour that was originally scheduled to begin in March of last year can retain their tickets as all previous purchases will be honored. Tickets are still available for purchase as well and additional dates from the original schedule have been added too.

The entire list of stops can be seen below.

In November of 2019, Rage Against the Machine announced their reunion and had originally planned to spend much of 2020 on the road in North America amid a contentious U.S. presidential election campaign.

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, however, derailed the band's plans as they were forced to postpone all tour dates that year amid public health concerns and restrictions on public gatherings.

In 2022 though, if things go as planned, it will be time to rage. We'll get to see Tom Morello back onstage with the reformed group, strings hanging off the headstock of his guitar and all. At least we finally know why he doesn't cut those strings.

Rage Against the Machine 2022 Rescheduled Tour Dates

March 31 – El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center ^

April 02 – Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center ^

April 04 – Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena ^

April 06 – Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena ^

April 26 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena ^

April 28 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena ^

April 30 – Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome ^

May 02 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center ^

May 05 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE ^

May 07 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place ^

May 09 — Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^

May 11 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place ^

May 13 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center ^

May 15 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center ^

May 16 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center ^

May 18 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center ^

May 20 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center ^

May 22 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena ^

May 23 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena ^

June 09 — East Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre ^

July 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center ^

July 12 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center ^

July 15 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 16 – Quebec City, Quebec City @ Festival d’ete de Quebec

July 19 – Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre ^

July 21 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena ^

July 23 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena ^

July 25 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center ^

July 27 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ^

July 29 – Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Paints Arena ^

July 31 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena ^

Aug. 02 – Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena ^

Aug. 03 – Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena ^

Aug. 08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

Aug. 09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

Aug. 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

Aug. 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

Aug. 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

^ = w/ Run the Jewels