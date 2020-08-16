Quiet Riot Drummer Frankie Banali Rehabbing Following Stroke

Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali has checked in via social media, letting fans know that he recently spent the last three weeks in the hospital, during which time he suffered a stroke as well.

Banali revealed in October of 2019 that he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. The news came after several missed appearances with the band during the year, revealing that he had started his treatments back in April of 2019 and at the time he was given a prognosis of six months to live.

In his most recent social media update, Banali wrote, "I spent the last three weeks in the hospital. Home now. Had two blood transfusions. I also had a stroke while there. I am rehabbing at home. Thank you for your concern and well wishes."

In late April, a GoFundMe account was set up by Banali's close friends Peter and Eden Beckett with a goal to raise $10,000 to help the musician with his medical expenses. The goal was then extended to $40,000. At press time, over $47,000 has been raised to assist Banali. Check here if you wish to donate.

Banali stated in an April posting, "I have guarded optimism for the future while understanding that for this deadly cancer the survival rate is only 10 percent for one to five years. Nonetheless I am very grateful to be alive."