PVC Class B and C All-Conference Cross Country All-Stars

When we posted the list of PVC All-Conference Teams we didn't have the Cross Country information. Today we do! Here are the PVC Class B and Class C All Conference Cross Country Teams. Congratulations to all, and to those running this weekend in the New England's, run fast! We are all rooting for you

If there are any spelling errors or corrections please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com

CLASS B GIRLS

First Team

Kayley Bell - Caribou

Anna Jandreau - Presque Isle

Ella Joyce - MDI

Grace Munger - MDI

AyliGrace Munro - MDI

Addison Nelson - Ellsworth

Amelia Van Dongen

Second Team

Anna Bateman - Hermon

Callen Eason - MDI

Sherry Foster - John Bapst

Azaria Long - MDI

Hannah Nadeau - John Bapst

Meri Rainford - MDI

Mikaela Spooner - Caribou

Piper Soares - MDI

Honorable Mention

Lida Kanoti - Old Town

Sophia Nepton - Old Town

Annie Raynes - Foxcroft

Ivy Riopelle - Caribou

Elizabeth Wing - Caribou

Zoe Yerxa - Old Town

Girls Class B Runner of the Year - Amelia VanDongen - MDI

- Amelia VanDongen - MDI Girls Class B Coach of the Year - Desiree Sirois - MDI

CLASS B BOYS

First Team

Brayden Castonguay - Presque Isle

Michael Cyr - Caribou

George Ferland - Caribou

Ian Meserve - Hermon

Jason Wickett - Hermon

Ephraim Willey - Caribou

Sam York - MDI

Second Team

Lucas Gagnon - John Bapst

Spencer Gordon - Old Town

Liam McKernan - MDI

Griffin Merrill - John Bapst

Ethan Roach - John Bapst

Spencer Rose - MDI

Aiden Searway - Hermon

Honorable Mention

Philip Alyokhin - Old Town

Ben Bateman - Hermon

Callahan Bryer - MDI

Matthew Cormier - Ellsworth

Sam Craighead - MDI

Tucker James - MDI

Runner Jarrett - Foxcroft Academy

Boys Class B Runner of the Year - Sam York - MDI

Boys Class B Coach of the Year - Desiree Sirois - MDI

CLASS C Girls

First Team

Ruth White - Orono

Thea Crowley - GSA

Nora White - Orono

Teanne Ewing - Houlton

Ellie Brooks - Orono

Megan Gerbi - Orono

Rebekah Ireland - Bucksport

2nd Team

Leanne Ross - Houlton

Natalie Johnson - Houlton

Isabelle Rounds - Bangor Christian

Jaydin Anderson - Machias

Elena Ardell - Houlton

Isabella Ardell - Houlton

Calli Sylvia - Houlton

Julia Szewc - Bangor Christian

Honorable Mention

Mo Tyne - Orono

McKenna Philips - Houlton

Katherine Kohtala - Orono

Oceana Black - GSA

Angie Willette - Mattanawcook

Isabelle Gerken - Mattanawcook

Eliza Crowley - GSA

Boys

First Team

William Hileman - Bucksport

Kyle McClellan - Orono

Daniel Ross - Houlton

Colby Farnsworth - Orono

Ethan Linscott - Lee Academy

Gage Bruns - Bucksport

Kaleb Colson - Sumner

Second Team

Payson Reinhardt - Dexter

Sol Lorio - GSA

Ira Buchholz - GSA

Micah Bryan - GSA

Izaak Swartz - Orono

Owen Beane - Orono

Henry Penfold - Deer Isle Stonington

Honorable Mention

Jack Gray - GSA

Ren Salisbury - Sumner

Tristan Hicks - Washington Academy

Andrew Hipsky - GSA

Michael Johnson - Bucksport

Matthew Haire - Narraguagus

Colin McDougal - Bucksport

Tom Norang - GSA

Zane Roggenbuck - Orono

All Academic Teams (Seniors Only)

Girls

Bangor Christian - Katelyn Hinney

Caribou - Mikaela Spooner

Foxcroft Academy - Anh Phan, Makayla Landry

Hermon - Anna Bateman and Leah Crosby

Houlton - Elena Ardell, Isabella Ardell and Hope Royal

John Bapst - Hannah Nadeau and Amber Stokes

Machias - Mileena Sylvia

Mattanawcook Academy - Quincy Clifford

MDI - Azaria Long, Grace Munger, AyliGrace Munro, Alexis Simard and Olivia Underood

Orono - Caitlyn Moeykens, Nora White and Jill McKeresey

Presque Isle - Maddie Jackson

Shead - Cadence Baskerville and Ashlee Morang

Boys

Bucksport - Liam Swift

Calais - Luke Furtek and Tristan Seavey

Caribou - Michael Cyr

Deer Isle - Henry Penfold

Dexter - Miles Gadwah

Ellsworth - Lucas Fendl and Tate Carter

Foxcroft Academy - Jasper Makowski

GSA - John Gray, Jaden Lewis and Clark Morrison

Hermon - Ian Meserve, and Aid Seaway

Houlton - Daniel Ross

John Bapst - Gavin Coffin, Shane Harriman and Ben Mock

MDI - Callahan Bryer, Lynx Fabian and Spencer Rose

Old Town - Logan Madden and Philip Alyokhin

Orono - Colby Farnsworth, Kyle McClellan and Izaak Swartz

Presque Isle - Ezra Leach

Washington Academy - Noah Carver and Ethan Hicks