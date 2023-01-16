What’s Up With Those Little Shacks at the End of Maine Driveways?

When you grow up in a rural spot, you take certain things for granted.

Things are different out in the sticks than they are in the city. Sometimes you don't even have to go all the way into the city, before t8ings start to change. For example, if you live in the city, you're not nearly as likely to have a boat in the back yard. Or a special shed, just for all your extra firewood. Not the regular woodshed, the backup wood shed.

I could go on all day, but you're smart enough to know the differences between the big city, and the boondocks. And honestly, there's a lot of aspects that both do share. I mean, you do see wood piles in the city, and people in the sticks enjoy convenience where they can get it. But I saw a thread on Reddit that clicked with me, as far as something you'll hardly ever see in the city.

I knew what they were talking about immediately.

If you cruise through the back roads of almost any town in Maine, you'll start seeing these little huts at the end of people's driveways. Some are extremely well built, some are seemingly just pallets covered in tarps held together with zip ties. Either way, if you're not from a rural spot, you may wonder why anyone would build one of these.

The general answer is quite simple: it gives kids a dry place to wait for the bus. Sure, maybe in the summer they double as the veggie stand, or an extra tool storage for summer gear. Some folks even keep trash in them to keep the animals out. It's a small little building, with endless uses. But keeping kids dry is their chief function.

So there you have it. Next time you're driving out in Levant, or Dixmont, or Alton, and you see one of these little things, you'll know that cool parents live in that house. Any parent that builds you your own room to wait for the bus when it rains, is awesome.

Speaking of small towns that probably have bus shacks...

