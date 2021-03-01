Pumpkinhead is Coming Back For a Limited Time And Now Infused with THC

Pumpkinhead doesn't typically make headlines until late summer/early fall but Portland's Shipyard Brewing Company is rolling out a unique version of the iconic brew that just can't wait.

This is in partnership with Novel Beverage. According to Novel's website they "[P]rovide a fully licensed, end-to-end supply chain platform with customized service offerings to support branded production in the emerging, legal cannabis beverage market."

Sun Journal reports that this batch of Pumpkinhead is infused with THC and is alcohol-free. The brew will still have the grainy and hoppy flavor like one would expect from a beer but with an experience similar to ingesting edibles but with a shorter high.

The drinker will feel the effects in 15 to 20 minutes and last for about 2 hours according to Sun Journal.

Shipyard isn't the only brewery hopping on the THC train. Sun Journal reports that Bangor's Sea Dog Brewing Co will be releasing a version of their Wild Blueberry Wheat Ale, Blue Paw, in the coming weeks as well. The THC/beer industry is only expected to grow in the coming years.

As someone who has personally never indulged in cannabis, I would be curious about the experience. In the Sun Journal article Matt Hawes of Novel Beverage says that due to the low THC content and quick high, it's a good option for people like me who are curious but don't want to smoke or enter into edible territory. He also recommends that newbies start slowly.

A 12 oz bottle will be $7 each with 5 mg of THC each and will be available for purchase at the following shops:

Brothers Cannabis, Bangor

SeaWeed Co., South Portland

Theory Wellness, South Portland

Maine Cannabis Exchange, South Portland

Northland Botanicals, Stratton

Sweet Dirt, Waterville

You better snag yours fast. This is a limited release and Shipyard Pumpkinhead with THC won't return until the traditional Pumpkinhead season in the fall.

