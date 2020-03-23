Public Safety Advisory From Acadia National Park – March 23
Acadia National Park issued this important Safety Advisory, on Monday, March 23rd regarding the COVID19 virus. It starts "The health and safety of Acadia’s visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance for this pandemic includes social distancing. We are concerned that recent visitation patterns have been in violation of CDC recommendations."
Here's the full advisory