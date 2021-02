On Monday, February 1st, the Province of Nova Scotia announced that the CAT which was scheduled to operate between Nova Scotia and Bar Harbor would not operate in 2021.

An announcement was posted on the Bay Ferries website

Photo https://www.ferries.ca/thecat/fares/

The US-Canada border has been closed to all but essential travel, defined as trade shipments, essential workers and approved temporary foreign workers, since March 18, 2020