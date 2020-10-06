Prince William Picks Queen Song as Favorite Karaoke Track

He may be a royal, but Prince William has enjoyed some karaoke singing in his past. While appearing on BBC's Radio Five Live's That Peter Crouch Podcast back in late July, the prince gave a nod to Queen (not his grandmother) as his choice for a go-to karaoke track.

The interview covered a number of topics, showing a bit of the humanity behind the public figure. When asked by the host his favorite song to sing in public, Prince William responded, “To be honest, I’m not going to lie, I haven’t sung karaoke for a while now, but probably Queen’s 'Bohemian Rhapsody.' It’s one of the few songs I know all the lyrics to.”

The Prince did not show off his pipes during the episode, leaving his karaoke abilities to the imagination. We can't help but wonder if he adds any Wayne's World-esque flourishes or even headbangs when really getting into the song.

Queen acknowledged the nod via their Twitter account Tuesday (Oct. 6), guiding their viewers to revisit the podcast interview.

Queen, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Though we can firmly place Prince William now as someone who might belt out Queen during karaoke, his brother Harry may have the musical talent in the family. Earlier this year, Harry recorded a song with Jon Bon Jovi. However, it may be a little hard to pick out Harry's vocal as he joined a group of singers on a re-recorded version of Bon Jovi's "Unbroken" as a charitable anthem for the Invictus Games.

The collaboration was one of Harry's last duties as a senior member of the royal family, having decided to no longer use his royal title. Bon Jovi joked at the time, "I've been asking, 'What do I do? How do I address him?' And then I realized I'm gonna call him 'The Artist Formerly Known as Prince.'"