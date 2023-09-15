Presque Isle’s Grant Stubbs Voted Fall Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! There were a lot of exceptional performances for the 2nd week of the Fall season, September 4 - September 9 and we weren't lacking for nominees!

Congratulations to Presque Isle's Grant Stubbs who was voted the Week 2 Fall High School Athlete of the Week.

He joins Hermon's Bruce Coulter who was voted the Week 1 Fall High School Athlete of the Week

Here were this week's nominees

Gracie Farrell - Maranacook Girls' Soccer - Had a goal against Hall-Dale and added a save in the goalie box off of a Hall-Dale corner kick. Played incredible defense in 90 degree heat.

Elizabeth Boles - Ellsworth Girls' Soccer - Scored 4 goals and 2 assists in the Eagles win over

Kellan Schwinn- Washington Academy Volleyball - Hal 10 kills, 8 aces, 11 digs in 2 Red Raider wins.

Spencer Laurendeau - MDI Football - Ran the ball 20 times for 196 yards scoring 2 touchdowns. Had 2 interceptions on defense including a 80 yard Interception Return for a touchdown. Recovered a fumble and had 2 tackles

Ava Bolden - Westbrook Girls' Soccer - In her varsity debut scored 2 goals

Annie Nyce - Nokomis Field Hockey - Had the game-winning tip in overtime against rival MCI

Miah Coffin - Ellsworth Girls' Soccer - Scored a hat trick (3 goals) in Ellsworth's win over Caribou

Grant Stubbs - Presque Isle Golf - Shot a career low 34 (-2 under par) against Old Town. He has been a medalist (low scorer) 3 times this season.

Karina Dumond - Old Town Girls' Soccer - Had a goal against Caribou and had 2 goals against Hermon breaking the Hawks' 55 game winning streak.

Nate Olson - MDI Football - Had 6 solo tackles and 6 assists against Gray-New Gloucester

Reed Pambianco - GSA Boys' Soccer - Had 3 goals and 3 assists against Bucksport

Rhiannon Bousquet - Old Town Girls' Soccer - Had a goal against Hermon in Old Town's win over the Hawks.

Sophia Marrone - Gardiner Girls' Soccer - She had a hat trick (3 goals) and 3 assists against Winthrop on Friday. She also scored on a penalty kick against Erskine Academy on Tuesday.

Ethan Goodrich - Waterville Boys' Soccer - Scored 3 goals against Mt. View and had 4 goals against Lawrence.

Eli Vine - Hampden Academy Golf - The senior has been the lone round medalist in all of Hampden Academy's matches including 3 times this past week against Brewer, John Bapst and Presque Isle.

Sam Hebert - Caribou Boys' Soccer - Had a hat-trick against the Ellsworth Eagles on Saturday in Ellsworth

Kaleb Colson - Sumner Boys' Cross Country - Finished 1st in the Bucksport Invitational on Saturday

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 11 - 16 HERE by Sunday, September 17th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees September 18 - 21 (11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 3 Winner being announced on Friday, September 22nd. You can vote ONCE per day, per device

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..