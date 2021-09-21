Presque Isle Nips MDI Golf 186-188 Caribou 3rd with 200

The MDI Trojan Golf Team took the long ride up to Presque Isle on Tuesday afternoon, September 21st to play the Presque Isle Wildcats and Caribou Vikings. At the end of the day Presque isle nipped MDI 186-188 with Caribou finishing 3rd. The medalist was Presque Isle's Owen MacKinnon with a low score of 44. Here are the individual scores

Presque Isle - 186

Owen MacKinnon 44

Jackson Maynard 46

Grant Stubbs 48

Gavin Dunleavy 48

Jack Boone 49

Ben Duprey 53

Wilson Saucier 56

MDI - 188

Kasch Warner 45

Emily Carter 47

Caden Braun 47

Jameson Weir 49

Evan Beals 53

Joey Wellman-Clouse 56

Carlina Leonardi 57

Caribou - 200

Jacob Walton 48

Avery Thibedeau 48

Luke Beidelman 51

Matt Pelletier 53

Ty Hunter 53

Lars Spooner 55

Griffeth McNeal 58

The MDI Golf Team is back at it on Wednesday, September 22nd when they will host Ellsworth and John Bapst at Kebo Valley Golf Course

Thanks to Coach Maurais for the scores