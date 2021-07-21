Presque Isle, Maine Man Pleads Guilty to Multiple Drug Charges

A 57-year-old Presque Isle man pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and to possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The announcement was made by Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark.

Court records show Robert Poliero, aka “Charlie,” traveled to Georgia on two different trips to obtain meth, and transported drugs to Maine on one occasion. Poliero and his co-conspirators distributed the methamphetamine in Aroostook County. This happened between July 2018 and May 2019.

The Maine State Police stopped Poliero on May 19, 2019 as he and another person were returning to Maine from Georgia. Officials said he intended to distribute a large amount of meth in northern Maine. Police searched the vehicle and seized approximately 6,100 grams of a “mixture containing methamphetamine.”

Poliero faces up to 10 years to life in prison on each charge and a fine up to $10 million. In addition, each charge carries with it between five years and a lifetime of supervised release.

Sentencing will take place after the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigation.

Multiple agencies are involved in the case including the Maine State Police, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, state and local law enforcement as well as Homeland Security and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force is also investigating as part of the prosecution. OCDETF works on a multi-agency level to disrupt and dismantle money laundering, and the highest levels of drug traffickers, gangs, and criminal organizations.

