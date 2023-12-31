Presque Isle Girls Rally from 24 Down at Halftime to Beat John Bapst 47-43 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

Talk about a tale of 2 halves! The John Bapst Crusaders were firmly in control at the end of the 1st Half, leading the Presque Isle Wildcats 36-12. But, int the 3rd Quarter, the Wildcats outscored John Bapst 16-3, to cut the lead to 39-32. The 4th Quarter belonged to Presque Isle, as they out scored John Bapst 19-4 for the huge comeback win.

In the 2nd Half, Presque Isle outscored John Bapst 35-7.

Presque Isle was led by Addison Clairmont and Jorja Maynard, each of whom finished with 13 points. Georganna Curtis had 10 points. The Wildcats had 7 3-pointers on the day. Maynard and Clairmont each had 3 3-pointes, with Curtis the other. Presque Isle was 8-14 from the free throw line.

John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani with a game-high 23 points. Stella Goetz had 8 points. Gaetani had 2 3-pointres and Anna Smith the other 3-pointer for the Crusaders. John Bapst was 8-11 from the free throw line.

Presue Isle is now 6-2. They will play at home against Caribou on Tuesday, January 2nd at 7 p.m.

John Bapst remains winless, at 0-7. They will host Houlton on Wednesday, January 3rd at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Presque Isle Girls57161947
John Bapst Girls20163443

 

Box Score

Presque Isle

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Carrilyn Buck0----
Addison Clairmont131324
Olivia Locke0----
Karlynn Gilmour0----
Keira Tompkins0----
Jorja Maynard131322
Rhianna Desjardins0----
Marion Young83-22
Emily Hallett31-12
Lenora Curtis0---2
Georganna Curtis103112
TEAM0----
TOTALS4797814

John Bapst

NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
Maddie Peters00----
Jessie Grant00----
Rylie Soucy00----
Jayden Schoppee211---
Lauren Hogan311-12
Julia Turner00----
Hailee Dearborn00----
Claire Gaetani2397233
Lily Philbrook00----
Stella Goetz833-24
Morgan Wilson00----
Anna Smith721122
Sophia Ward00----
Hadley Oliver00----
TEAM00----
TOTALS4316133811
