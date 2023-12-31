Presque Isle Girls Rally from 24 Down at Halftime to Beat John Bapst 47-43 [STATS]

Talk about a tale of 2 halves! The John Bapst Crusaders were firmly in control at the end of the 1st Half, leading the Presque Isle Wildcats 36-12. But, int the 3rd Quarter, the Wildcats outscored John Bapst 16-3, to cut the lead to 39-32. The 4th Quarter belonged to Presque Isle, as they out scored John Bapst 19-4 for the huge comeback win.

In the 2nd Half, Presque Isle outscored John Bapst 35-7.

Presque Isle was led by Addison Clairmont and Jorja Maynard, each of whom finished with 13 points. Georganna Curtis had 10 points. The Wildcats had 7 3-pointers on the day. Maynard and Clairmont each had 3 3-pointes, with Curtis the other. Presque Isle was 8-14 from the free throw line.

John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani with a game-high 23 points. Stella Goetz had 8 points. Gaetani had 2 3-pointres and Anna Smith the other 3-pointer for the Crusaders. John Bapst was 8-11 from the free throw line.

Presue Isle is now 6-2. They will play at home against Caribou on Tuesday, January 2nd at 7 p.m.

John Bapst remains winless, at 0-7. They will host Houlton on Wednesday, January 3rd at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Presque Isle Girls 5 7 16 19 47 John Bapst Girls 20 16 3 4 43

Box Score

Presque Isle

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Carrilyn Buck 0 - - - - Addison Clairmont 13 1 3 2 4 Olivia Locke 0 - - - - Karlynn Gilmour 0 - - - - Keira Tompkins 0 - - - - Jorja Maynard 13 1 3 2 2 Rhianna Desjardins 0 - - - - Marion Young 8 3 - 2 2 Emily Hallett 3 1 - 1 2 Lenora Curtis 0 - - - 2 Georganna Curtis 10 3 1 1 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 47 9 7 8 14

John Bapst