Presque Isle Girls Outlast Caribou; Full Recap, Scoring, & Photos

Fans were in the stands to watch a highly anticipated rivalry game between the Presque Isle Wildcats and Caribou Vikings. The girls' game was played on Tuesday in Presque, and was broadcasted on-air and online, on 101.9 The Rock.

Where we stand

Caribou brought a 2-game winning streak and a 2-4 overall record, into Tuesday's game. The Vikings beat Ellsworth on a last-second shot, and then handled Foxcroft Academy at home last week. Presque Isle came into the matchup with a 4-2 record. Ellsworth defeated the Wildcats last Saturday snapping a 4-game winning streak.

Caribou's schedule has been tough for such a young team but they have already made impressive strides in their growth. Madelyn Deprey leads a talented freshmen group that has sparked buzz around the girls program in Caribou. However, the last time the Vikings beat Coach Hudson's Wildcats was in 2009. Yup. Think about it. That long ago. Let's get to the recap.

1st Quarter

The opening quarter was evenly played as Caribou started out fast with Selena Savage leading the Vikings with 4 points. Presque Isle came back from an early 8-2 deficit led by 5 points each from Faith Sjoberg and Anna Jandreau. Presque Isle led at the end of the first by a score of 12-10.

2nd Quarter

Caribou continued the balanced team attack with Maddie Deprey and Abby Leahy each scoring 4 points in the quarter. Jandreau was the star on offense for the Wildcats scoring 8 of her team's 10 points in the quarter. Presque Isle would take a 22-20 lead into halftime.

3rd Quarter

Faith Sjoberg took over the second half of the game for the Wildcats in her final rivalry game against the Vikings. Sjoberg scored 7 points in the third for Presque Isle. Karlyn Gilmour hit a three-point field late in the third, to provide the only other points in the quarter for the Wildcats. Maddie Deprey scored 7 points to lead the Vikings in the third. Leahy added 3 points for Caribou who trailed at the end of the third by a score of 32-30.

4th Quarter

The fourth quarter belonged to Sjoberg who scored 8 points in the quarter and controlled the ball as the Wildcats pulled away from Caribou. Another three-point field goal from Gilmour sparked the Presque Isle student section and the Vikings quickly faced a double-digit deficit. Presque Isle would close out Caribou by a score of 45-37. Deprey scored 5 points in the quarter for Caribou and finished as her team's leading scorer with 16 points. Abby Leahy finished with 11 points for the Vikings, Savage and Gabbie Sutherland each scored 4 points, and Mia Theriault had 2 points in the game.

For Presque Isle Sjoberg scored a game-high 20 points, with 15 of them coming in the second half. Anna Jandreau scored 13 points for the Wildcats, with Gilmour and Sadie LaPointe each scoring 6 points in the win.

Up Next

Both teams will be travelling this Saturday, with Presque Isle (5-2) taking on Washington Academy, and Caribou (2-5) plays John Bapst. You listen to the boys game between Caribou and Presque Isle on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock. Don't forget you can stream the games online, and on the 101.9 The Rock app.

Caribou @ Presque Isle Girls Varsity Basketball 1-4 Images from the game in played between the Presque Isle Wildcats and Caribou Vikings girls teams