Presque Isle Girls Beat Hermon 47-44 in Double Overtime [STATS]
The Presque Isle Girls Basketball Team defeated Hermon 47-44 in double overtime in Presque Isle on Monday, February 6th.
Presque Isle led 11-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but the score was tied at the end of the 1st Half 19-19. Hermon took the lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter 28-21 after outscoring the Wildcats 9-2 in the Quarter. The score was tied 33-33 at the end of regulation and 36-36 at the end of the 1st Overtime.
Presque Isle was led by Georganna Curtis who had 14 points. Karlyn Gilmour had 9 points. Jorja Maynard had 2 3-pointers and Gilmour and Addison Clairmont each had 1 3-pointer. The Wildcats were 9-15 from the free throw line.
Hermon was led by Bella Bowden with a game-high 17 points. Ashley Cote and Sadie Campbell each had 9 points. Campbell had 3-3pointers and Ashley Cote had 1 3-pointer. The Hawks were 8-15 from the free throw line.
Presque Isle is now 8-8 with a makeup game at Foxcroft Academy and a game at home against Caribou on Tuesday, February 7th at 7 p.m.
Hermon is now 8-8. They have a makeup game at Houlton and conclude the season on Thursday, February 9th at John Bapst at 6:30 p.m.
Thanks to Jeff Clockedile for the stats
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT1
|OT2
|T
|Hermon Hawks Girls
|9
|10
|9
|5
|3
|8
|44
|Presque Isle Girls
|11
|8
|2
|12
|3
|11
|47
Box Score
Hermon
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Bella Bowden
|17
|8
|-
|1
|4
|Allie Cameron
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brooke Gallop
|6
|2
|-
|2
|3
|Rachel Wickett
|0
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Izzy Byram
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kassidy Lebel
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Braelynn Wilcox
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kora Pelletier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ashley Cote
|9
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Veronica Chichetto
|3
|1
|-
|1
|2
|Lydia Myth
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sadie Campbell
|9
|-
|3
|-
|-
|Madison Stewart
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Erin Selleck
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|44
|12
|4
|8
|15
Presque Isle
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Addison Clairmont
|7
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Olivia Locke
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Molly McCluskey
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grace Oâ€™Connell
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Karlynn Gilmour
|9
|4
|3
|1
|-
|-
|Keira Tompkins
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jorja Maynard
|6
|2
|-
|2
|-
|-
|Anna Jeandreau
|6
|3
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Marion Young
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mia Casavant
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lexi Morningstar
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rossalyn Buck
|5
|0
|-
|-
|5
|10
|Georganna Curtis
|14
|6
|6
|-
|2
|3
|TEAM
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|47
|17
|13
|4
|9
|15