Presque Isle Girls Beat Hermon 47-44 in Double Overtime [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Presque Isle Girls Basketball Team defeated Hermon 47-44 in double overtime in Presque Isle on Monday, February 6th.

Presque Isle led 11-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but the score was tied at the end of the 1st Half 19-19. Hermon took the lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter 28-21 after outscoring the Wildcats 9-2 in the Quarter. The score was tied 33-33 at the end of regulation and 36-36 at the end of the 1st Overtime.

Presque Isle was led by Georganna Curtis who had 14 points. Karlyn Gilmour had 9 points. Jorja Maynard had 2 3-pointers and Gilmour and Addison Clairmont each had 1 3-pointer. The Wildcats were 9-15 from the free throw line.

Hermon was led by Bella Bowden with a game-high 17 points. Ashley Cote and Sadie Campbell each had 9 points. Campbell had 3-3pointers and Ashley Cote had 1 3-pointer. The Hawks were 8-15 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle is now 8-8 with a makeup game at Foxcroft Academy and a game at home against Caribou on Tuesday, February 7th at 7 p.m.

Hermon is now 8-8. They have a makeup game at Houlton and conclude the season on Thursday, February 9th at John Bapst at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Jeff Clockedile for the stats

Line Score

1234OT1OT2T
Hermon Hawks Girls910953844
Presque Isle Girls11821231147

 

Box Score

Hermon

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Bella Bowden178-14
Allie Cameron0----
Brooke Gallop62-23
Rachel Wickett0---2
Izzy Byram0----
Kassidy Lebel0----
Braelynn Wilcox0----
Kora Pelletier0----
Ashley Cote91144
Veronica Chichetto31-12
Lydia Myth0----
Sadie Campbell9-3--
Madison Stewart0----
Erin Selleck0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS44124815

Presque Isle

NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
Addison Clairmont721122
Olivia Locke00----
Molly McCluskey00----
Grace Oâ€™Connell00----
Karlynn Gilmour9431--
Keira Tompkins00----
Jorja Maynard62-2--
Anna Jeandreau633---
Marion Young00----
Mia Casavant00----
Lexi Morningstar00----
Rossalyn Buck50--510
Georganna Curtis1466-23
TEAM00----
TOTALS4717134915
