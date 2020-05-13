Presque Isle City Hall Reopens with Safety Guidelines

Presque Isle City Hall is open weekdays, Monday – Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm.

Ten people at a time are allowed to do business inside. Officials ask you to wear a mask in the building.

Services are also available online and at the dropbox outside.

Also on their Facebook, the town of Presque Isle also shared an easy to read schedule of stages for reopening Maine. The post is dated May 11 - the chart is from Maine.gov:

A notice was posted for a Parks & Recreation Director for Presque Isle. A description of the position as well as preferred education and experience is listed. It includes information on the benefits, and how to apply.

Presque Isle City Hall is located at 12 2nd Street. The phone number is 760-2700.

In related news, Fort Fairfield Town Hall is also open with only two people allowed in the lobby at a time.

Several other town offices in Aroostook County plan to reopen later this month, some with limited hours and some by appointment only.