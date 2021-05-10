Presque Isle City Hall First Floor Renovations

Renovations will take place at Presque Isle City Hall starting Monday, May 17. The offices on 2nd Street will not be open to the public starting Thursday May 13 and Friday, May 14.

The first floor construction is scheduled through July 15.

Services usually provided on the first floor will be relocated to the Forum on Mechanic Street. The staff will be there temporarily to assist the public.

Other notes of interest as city hall is under construction is the City Clerk and General Assistance will move to the third floor - Tax assessing services will also be on the third floor in the City Council Chamber.

If you need to reach the offices by phone, all phone numbers will stay the same and will not be affected.

The Mark & Emily Turner Memorial Library on Second Street will host all public meetings in the Akeley Gallery.

Starting Monday, May 17, Presque Isle City Hall's front door will be locked. You are asked to call 760-2700 to get in the building. You can call from the parking lot and a staff member will meet you at the door and escort you through the renovations safely.

Some services will be done online such as registering cars, boats, ATVs and dogs. Taxes can also be paid online as well as getting marriage licenses and birth certificates.

You can easily access the city’s website for online services.

Presque Isle City Hall said they apologize for the inconvenience to all residents.