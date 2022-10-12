Presque Isle Blanks Rival Caribou In Girls Soccer 4-0; Recap

Rivals meet as regular season is coming to a crashing halt

The regular season for high school soccer ends next week and playoffs will begin going into the weekend. Many of the final regular season games are with rivals, this week Presque Isle and Caribou teams are playing each other.

JV game goes to the Vikings

Wednesday was the night the girls' teams battled it out in Presque Isle. The JV game was played ahead of the varsity game as JV players get in their last couple of games on the season. Caribou won the JV game 2-0 on goals by Maddie Morrow and Ava Finelli.

Onto the varsity game

The varsity matchup featured the current #3 in Class B North; Presque Isle and Caribou was looking to play spoiler. Caribou is out of the playoff picture but has been competing with maximum effort in every game down the stretch.

Balanced attack puts the Cats' out in front early

Presque Isle took control of play early and were able to work with a sizeable lead. Three first half goals gave the Wildcats the cushion to work on rotations and tying up loose ends with playoffs approaching. Mia Casavant, Sidney Tawfall, and Karlyn Gilmour each scored a goal for Presque Isle in the first half. Tawfall added her second goal of the night in the second half. Presque Isle would go on to defeat Caribou by a score of 4-0.

Here's what's left

Caribou will wrap up their season on Saturday when they travel to play Ellsworth. Presque Isle is now 8-4-1 on the season and will host #1 and undefeated Hermon on Saturday. The Presque Isle and Caribou boys’ teams will play each other on Thursday night in Presque Isle. The Wildcats are currently #5 in the Class B North boys’ standings, and the Caribou Vikings are #7. Thank you to Steve Carmichael for providing scoring information and details on the game.