Presque Isle and Hampden Hockey New Year’s Eve Recap and Pictures

New Year's Eve At Noon

The boys ice hockey team from Hampden Academy traveled to Presque Isle for a New Year’s Eve Day showdown in Class B North. The game was broadcasted and streamed on 101.9 The Rock.

Coming into the game

Presque Isle a very deep and very young team this year, coming in with a 1-1 record. The young Wildcats have the potential to make a deep run in the playoffs. Hampden Academy boasts experience and size very few teams can match, and one of the favorites in Class B came in with a 4-1 record.

Hampden Academy came in with 29-5 goal difference on the season. The only defeat came at the hands of Bangor by a 2-0 score. Presque Isle took their opening night game beating Aroostook County Rival Houlton/Hodgdon/GHCS 5-1. This was the Wildcats first game since their 2-0 loss to Old Town/Orono on December 14.

1st Period

Hampden Academy controlled the puck and play for the majority of the first period. Presque Isle struggled to get the puck, and only had one weak shot on goal that came at the horn. Hampden's first goal was scored by Johnny Vickery and was assisted by Morgan Tash and Maxwell Fleming. Moments later Cameron Henderson scored on an assist from Nicolas Bates. The third goal of the period for HA was scored by Tash and assisted by Kaleb Hale. Hampden led 3-0 after the first period.

2nd Period

Hampden's size and depht remained the story throughout the game, they added to their lead when Keith Brooks scored from Matt Shayar. Later in the second, Henderson scored with Tash and Hale providing assists. Hampden to a 5-0 lead over Presque Isle into the final period.

3rd Period

Hampden was able to close out the Wildcats with relative ease. Cameron Henderson put in a goal for Hampden, he was assisted by Hale and Vickery. Henderson would later assist on a Paige Chahley goal, and Tash added an unassisted goal on the way to a 8-0 Hampden Academy win.

Up Next

Presque Isle (1-2) will next play the combined team IHB of Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond. Hampden Academy (5-1) will next play IHB of John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian/ Deer Isle-Stonington.

