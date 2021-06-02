Portland’s Iconic Time and Temp Building Getting Luxury Hotel Rooms and Rooftop Bar

But what will happen to the Time and Temp sign?

Developers bought the Time and Temp building back in 2018 for over 9 million dollars and they have some big plans for the historic place. According to the Portland Press Herald, they are planning on 186 hotel rooms, a rooftop bar, meeting and banquet spaces, a fitness center, retail shops and a restaurant at 477 Congress Street. But what about the sign? How will we know what the temperature is and the time (or close enough to the time)?

There are some changes planned to the outside of the building and yes, that bright 30-foot-wide, 9-foot-high digital clock that can be seen for miles. It's been a Portland landmark since 1964. They are either going to refurbish the existing sign, or put in a new one that would have more characters.

But let's talk about that rooftop bar. The rooftop bar will be designed as a three-season space, with a retractable roof, glass walls and bar seating near the elevator shaft. That sounds pretty nice. So, when does construction start? They hope to start construction by this fall and fill it by the end of 2023. 2024 is the building’s 100th anniversary.

But (and it's a big but) there are meetings and reviews, from the Historic Preservation Board to the Planning Board to possibly the Zoning Board. Lots of hurdles, the first one Wednesday, June 2nd. In the end, it could be just what that historic and neglected building needs.

