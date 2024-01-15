Portland Man Charged With Murder After An Incident at the YMCA

A Portland man is facing a murder charge after an incident over the weekend at the YMCA.

Who Was Arrested?

Robert Lancaster, 49, of Portland has been at the Cumberland County Jail since Friday morning.

What Happened?

Portland Police say officers were sent to 70 Forest Avenue just before 1:00 Friday morning for a report of an assault. That is the address of the YMCA in Portland. When officers arrived, they found a man who was unconscious and suffering from serious injuries, who was identified as David Hannauer, age 60. Mr. Hannauer was transported to Maine Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday afternoon.

An autopsy was conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Sunday and his death was ruled a homicide. Police have not released any details about the cause of death or the incident that led to his injuries.

At the time of the alleged assault, Mr. Lancaster was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault. He was being held at the Cumberland County Jail when he was charged with murder for Hannauer's death. Lancaster is being held without bail.

How Can We Get Information to the Police About This Case?

Anyone who believes they have information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Portland Police at 207-874-8575. Tips can also be sent by texting PPDME and your information to 847411.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

