Portland Sea Dogs Prepare For Lost Season – Offer Refunds

The Sea Dogs announced on their team website where they stand with the 2020 Portland Sea Dogs season.

"While our season is still officially delayed, we do want to respect Governor Janet Mills' re-opening plans which restrict crowds of more than 50 through at least July. Given those guidelines, we want to be fair and transparent to our fans on how we are planning to move forward at this time.

As an organization, our focus is now shifting to taking care of our fans who have purchased tickets for the 2020 season. Fans with tickets for this season may hold on to the hard tickets and exchange them for any game in the 2021 season. In addition, fans who would like a refund may mail their tickets to the Sea Dogs Ticket Office no later than Friday, August 28, 2020. Once we are permitted to return to our offices by the city of Portland, we will begin processing all requests."

