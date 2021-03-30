Portland Sea Dogs Opening Day is May 4th – Here’s What You Need to Know

The Portland Sea Dogs are ready to play ball in 2021 and have announced their opening day, keeping the safety of fans and staff at the forefront with some changes to how things are done.

An entire season passed us by without the Sea Dogs playing baseball, and now that spring is here and the weather is getting warmer, we all can't wait to see Slugger again dancing to YMCA on the Sea Dogs dugout and our favorite team playing ball at Hadlock field.

Things will be a little different at the ballpark this season, all to make sure everyone stays safe while enjoying the game. Here's a rundown of what you can expect at Hadlock during the 2021 season for the Portland Sea Dogs.

When is opening day for the Portland Sea Dogs?

The Portland Sea Dogs announced on March 30 that after missing a season during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 season is a go for an opening day of May 4th vs the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at 6:00 p.m., weather permitting of course.

There will be some changes at Hadlock Field to ensure the safety of fans and staff. After working with The State of Maine on a reopening plan, the Sea Dogs will start the season at 28% capacity which is 2087 fans. Seating will be arranged in pods ranging in size from two seats to eight seats with pods spaced six feet apart. This allows families and households of various sizes to enjoy the game seated together while still socially distanced.

When do Sea Dogs tickets go on sale for the 2021 season?

Tickets for games in May go on sale April 14 at noon. Since stadium capacity is limited to start but may increase as more fans are vaccinated and the threat of COVID begins to decrease, tickets will be sold in advance only and on a month-to month basis. 2021 ticket prices are $19.00 for box seats, $18.00 for reserved seats, and $17.00 for grandstand seats. You can purchase tickets at seadogs.com or by calling the ticket office at 207-879-9500.

What can I do if I still have tickets for the cancelled 2020 Sea Dogs season?

If you still have tickets for the 2020 Sea Dogs season, you can request a refund through June 1, 2021 by returning your tickets. Your can also choose to apply your refund to the purchase of 2021 tickets or hold on to them and exchange them for tickets for the same seating level or lower when the Sea Dogs return to full capacity. Call the ticket office at 207-879-9500 for details.

What are the COVID safety protocols at Hadlock Field for a Sea Dogs game?

Masks are required at all times at Hadlock Field, even when seated. The one exception is when you are actively eating or drinking. No one will be allowed entry into Hadlock Field without a mask.

Four entrances into the ballpark will be open to allow social distancing. You will be assigned a specific entrance to use on your ticket.

All concessions will be ordered from your seat either on your phone or from a staff member, and will be delivered to your seat.

Use of mobile ticketing is encouraged. Tickets will be sent to your phone and scanned on entry.

You can learn more about what to expect at a Sea Dogs game this year at seadogs.com.

