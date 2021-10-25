Portland Man Arrested for Allegedly Pointing a Gun at Traffic

A standoff with police in Portland began after the suspect was allegedly pointing a gun at passersby on State Street.

Portland Police officers were called to State Street just after 11:30 Sunday morning, after learning of a man who was allegedly pointing a handgun at traffic. Officers say Carlos Dubon of Portland was still brandishing the gun when they arrived on the scene. They confronted him, but Dubon fled into a large apartment building at 62 State Street. The structure contains numerous apartments, so the officers called for backup.

Members of the Portland Police Department's Special Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiators were assigned to the call, and officers evacuated people from the surrounding apartments. The ensuing standoff lasted several hours before police used chemical munitions to get Dubon out of his apartment, just before 5:00 Sunday night. He was taken to Maine Medical Center to get checked out.

Upon release from the hospital, Carlos Dubon will be transported to the Cumberland County Jail and charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct, refusal to submit to arrest, violation of conditions of release, and creating a police standoff.

Also arrested was Jose Dubon, 26, of Portland. He's charged with obstructing government administration and refusal to submit to arrest.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.

