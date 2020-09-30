Portable Generator – Safety Tips

Having a portable generator for emergency use can truly make life a lot more bearable in those times when the electric grid goes down, usually do to a storm or perhaps some limbs leaning on a wire causing it to pop on the transformer.

I expect to loose power a few times a year, as a matter of fact, I am running on generator power right now due to high winds that knocked me of the grid. Although convenient, a portable generator can also be deadly, so I though this would be a good time to go over some portable generator tips.

Never use a generator indoors or even in an attached garage

A portable generator is basicly an internal combustion engine that exhausts a carbon monoxide or CO2. CO2 is odorless, colorless and deadly. You can be overcome quickly if the generator is used indoors.

Always place the generator outside where exhaust fumes will not enter into enclosed spaces. Only operate a generator outdoors in a well-ventilated area, and also away from any open windows in your home.

Never connect your generator directly to your home’s wiring

Connecting a portable generator directly to your household wiring is the wrong move. This could actually cause a “back feed” into the power lines connected to your home, which could be dealt for people working on the lines to restore power.

If you do want to hardwire a generator to your home, have it installed by a licensed electrician. You don't want any mistakes in this department.

Don’t plug a portable generator into an electric outlet in your home or garage

Unless you have a professionally installed hard wired connection use heavy-duty, outdoor rated power cords to connect directly to the generator. Appliances can then be connected to the power cord.

Make sure to use outdoor-rated power cord that has the proper wire gauge to handle the electric load.

Don’t overload the generator

If you put too many appliances on the generator, it could seriously damage. Overloading the generator could also cause fires in the power cords.

Final Tips

Keep gas stored away from the generator, and always turn off before refueling

Be mindful of the muffler and other hot areas.

Hope these tips help bring safety back to top of mind.