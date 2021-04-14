Popular Waterville Restaurant Shut Down For Covid-19 Violations

A popular Waterville watering hole & restaurant, Cancun Mexican Restaurant on Silver Street was forced to close by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services for causing "an imminent health hazard" for not following Maine State Covid-19 regulations according to an article by centralmaine.com.

The restaurant was required to close abruptly yesterday (4/13/21) and is required to stay closed for a seven day suspension that will run through 4/20/21 at 10am.

According to the article, Waterville Police witnessed employees of the Cancun Mexican Restaurant not wearing face masks, and also not requiring customers going into the establishment to wear face masks.

An inspector for the Maine Center for Disease Control delivered the citation to the owner of the restaurant, Hector Fuentes who has agreed to abide by the requirements set forth by Maine law.

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!

Get our free mobile app

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born