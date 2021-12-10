POLL: Moxie Soda-Sweet Treat Or Tastes Like Feet?

Moxie is Maine’s official soft drink, but let’s get down to brass tacks. Do you like it?

Putting all the holiday cheer aside for a brief moment, we are always fascinated by the reaction that people have to Moxie. It is one of the more polarizing opinions here in the 207, so why not go directly to you to decide this burning question. Please cast your vote!

Any random YouTube search will always turn up videos of people trying this beverage for the first time, and the reactions are always amusing, especially when they get that first sip down.

One recent review called it “The worst soda in the world.”

In this clip, the guy filming calls it "Maine in a bottle" and the young lady who tried it, seemed to enjoy it! Although not enough to consume a whole 20 oz. bottle.

And Marty compares it to a bottle of Vick's VapoRub...ouch.

If you need a refresher, Moxie is a soda that is among the first mass-produced soft drinks in the United States. It was created in 1876 by Augustin Thompson, who hailed from Union, Maine. A sweet drink with a rather funky aftertaste, Moxie is flavored with gentian root extract, which gives it that delightful kick in the shorts that kind of tastes like a medicinal version of Dr. Pepper. Moxie was designated the official soft drink of Maine on May 10, 2005.

There is even a yearly festival that originated in 1982, unfortunately, it was postponed again this year due to COVID-19 concerns. Hopefully, 2022 will see this event return much to the delight of many in New England.

