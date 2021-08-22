FOUND: Police Say Missing 13-Year-Old from Orland is Safe

Maine State Police are asking for the public's help locating a girl who is missing from the Orland area.

UPDATE: Maine State Police say Patience Yurchick has been located and is safe.

Patience Yurchick, 13, was seen leaving her grandmother's camp in Orland, in the early morning hours on Saturday. At the time, she was wearing gray jogging pants, a black hoodie sweatshirt, and glasses. Police say she has a change of clothes but prefers to dress in dark colors. Patience is described as 5'2", 180 pounds, blue eyes, and black hair. She's believed to be in the Orland/Bucksport area, but officials say she also has family in Bangor.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone with information about Yurchick's whereabouts can contact Trooper Mattson at the Bangor State Police barracks, 207-973-3700, extension 9.

Take In the Zen of Brewer's Children's Garden Located on the Riverwalk in Brewer, this delightful little spot takes you back to a place of curiosity and simplicity that kids love to wander through and adults can sit and relax.