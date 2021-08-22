FOUND: Police Say Missing 13-Year-Old from Orland is Safe

Maine State Police are asking for the public's help locating a girl who is missing from the Orland area.
UPDATE: Maine State Police say Patience Yurchick has been located and is safe.
Patience Yurchick, 13, was seen leaving her grandmother's camp in Orland, in the early morning hours on Saturday. At the time, she was wearing gray jogging pants, a black hoodie sweatshirt, and glasses. Police say she has a change of clothes but prefers to dress in dark colors. Patience is described as 5'2", 180 pounds, blue eyes, and black hair. She's believed to be in the Orland/Bucksport area, but officials say she also has family in Bangor.
Anyone with information about Yurchick's whereabouts can contact Trooper Mattson at the Bangor State Police barracks, 207-973-3700, extension 9.
Take In the Zen of Brewer's Children's Garden
Located on the Riverwalk in Brewer, this delightful little spot takes you back to a place of curiosity and simplicity that kids love to wander through and adults can sit and relax.
The General Stores Of Downeast Maine
These are the long-time general stores that are spread throughout downeast Maine. The stores that your grandparents picked up milk, beer, and that night's dinner at. For years they had been filled with things like fly paper, clothes, beef jerky, and that morning's newspaper. Now, you stop by for that slice of breakfast pizza, a tasty fried chicken sandwich for lunch, gas,and a handful of lottery tickets.
They're an important part of Maine's heritage, and their numbers are starting to dwindle. But we still frequent them to pick up the day's necessities and to keep up on town gossip.
They may not be owned by the original owners, and they may not look the same as they did years and years ago. But that same hometown feeling is there, the minute you set foot on their wooden floors. More than likely the same wooden floors that your grandparents set foot on.