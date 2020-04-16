Presque Isle Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a burglary at the Braden Theater on Easter Sunday.

The owners of the theater on Main Street reported the burglary around 10:00 a.m. Sunday after finding someone had broken in to the building through a back door.

Police say that during the course of the investigation it was determined that a number of electronic items, candy, and an unspecified amount of Canadian money had been stolen. Approximately $2400 worth of cash and merchandise was missing.

An office computer had been accessed and by searching the browsing history, police determined that whoever broke into the Braden Theater had used the computer at specific times.

Presque Isle Police Dept.

Presque Isle Police reviewed surveillance video from a nearby business and were able to identify a suspect. A warrant for the arrest of as 36-year-old Stephen Desmond of Presque Isle has been issued. He is being charged with 2 counts of Burglary, 2 counts of Theft, and Criminal Mischief.

If you have any information about Mr. Desmond’s location, please contact Officer Tyler Seeley of the Presque Isle Police Department at 764-4476.