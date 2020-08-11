Police Resume Search For Woman Missing Since November

According to the KJ, Falmouth police have resumed the search for Anneliese Heinig, the 38 year old Richmond woman who has been missing since November of 2019

Earlier today (Tuesday, August 11th), Falmouth Police Chief John Kilbride held a press conference at the banks of the Presumpscot River. During the conference, he said his department has enlisted the help of other agencies to search the river and areas of Casco Bay. They plan to use both drones and boats to search those areas.

Heinig's car was found abandoned on the side of the I-295 on November 26th. In the vehicle were her cellphone and wallet. Additionally, the SUV was low on fuel. Several witnesses saw a woman, dressed in black, walking along I-295 near that time.

She was reported missing by her teenage daughter on November 28th, after she did not show up for Thanksgiving Dinner.

If you have any information that can help law enforce, or her family, locate Heinig, please call the Richmond Police Department at 207.737.8518 or the Falmouth Police Department at 207.781.2300.

