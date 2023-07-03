Ellsworth police on Saturday rescued a Sullivan man after his pickup truck crashed through a guardrail and into the Union River.

Police arrived on the scene on Shore Road just before 11 p.m. when they discovered a 2004 Ford Super Duty submerged in the water. The truck was filled with water above the dashboard. Responding officers heard splashing and found Christopher M. Coombs, 29, yelling for help.

Cpl. Robert Angelo entered the water and pulled Coombs, who was about 15 feet offshore, back to land.

Meanwhile, Officer James Hassard checked the scene for any other occupants and discovered two child safety seats in the vehicle. Hassard broke the truck's window to verify there were no other occupants.

Coombs was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending, according to police.