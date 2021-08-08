Police Presence in Presque Isle Neighborhood Early Sunday

The following post is information I have collected myself. We will update you when we receive official word from authorities. I was in the neighborhood around 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning and spoke to residents on Cedar Street.

A neighborhood in Presque Isle has had a police presence since the early Sunday morning hours. There have been several officers patrolling the ends of Cedar Street and Dupont Street in Presque Isle. Officers have had a presence on Dudley Street and other streets in the neighborhood.

I have spoken to several residents of the neighborhood who said they were woken up by gunshots sometime between midnight and 12:15 a.m. on Sunday. There have been several others in the neighborhood also confirm on social media that they heard multiple rounds fired.

We are continuing to follow this story, and will have updates for you as they are provided to us, and confirmed.

