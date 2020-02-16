UPDATE: Missing Cornish Woman Found Deceased Sunday

UPDATE: Sadly, Sarah McCarthy, the missing Cornish woman, was found Sunday afternoon deceased "inside a car submerged in the Ossipee River in Parsonsfield," according to WGME.

28-year-old Sarah McCarthy has been missing since late Friday when she left Fairgrounds Pizza & Pub in Cornish.

McCarthy works at Fairgrounds as a bartender and waitress and according to the Portland Press Herald, spoke with friends by phone after leaving work just before midnight. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office was told that she sounded disoriented and said she did not know where she was and was cold.

McCarthy has brown hair and blue eyes, is 5 foot 4, weighs 130 pounds and drives a dark gray 201 Subaru Forester inches tall and 130 pounds. She was driving a dark gray 2010 Subaru Forester with Maine license plate number 9696 WK.

If you saw Sarah McCarthy that night around midnight or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at 893-2810.