Maine State Police and Major Crimes North are investigating an incidence of domestic violence in Crystal, Maine Thursday.

One person was shot and has been LifeFlighted to Eastern Maine Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

Police arrested 53-year-old John Bragdon of Crystal who has been charged with elevated aggravated assault.

Officials said this is an active and ongoing investigation and no further details are expected at this time.

State Police were assisted by Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.

