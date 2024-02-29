Police Investigating an Incident Near the County Road in Milford

Maine police agencies are investigating an incident that happened Wednesday in Milford.

Where in Milford?

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office reports that they were called to an incident in Milford on Wednesday evening, as well as members of the Maine State Police. While the exact location of the incident has not been released, Penobscot County officials say it's near the County Road in Milford.

What's Going On?

No details have been released, as yet, as the Sheriff's Office says this is an active investigation.

Should the Public Be Concerned?

Police say the public is not at risk.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

10 'Secret Spots' Burglars Check First When Invading Maine Homes Some people have hiding places where they stash the stuff they want to keep safe from burglars who may invade their homes in Maine. But are they actually safe?

Get These 6 Items Out of Your Car Before Maine’s Next Arctic Blast Make sure these items are out of your vehicle, as they could be damaged or could damage your car during a cold snap.