Police Investigate Stabbing Incident at Woodstock Residence

Woodstock Police say three people were taken into custody on Wednesday in connection with an alleged stabbing last weekend.

Officers responded to a disturbance and assault with a weapon complaint at a residence near Connell and Gold Street in Woodstock on Saturday afternoon.

One person was taken to Upper River Valley Hospital in Waterville, N.B. with an upper body injury after being stabbed. Police say "the 37-year-old individual" was treated at hospital and released.

On Wednesday, Woodstock Police took three people into custody, according to a media release. All three were released on unspecified conditions and will appear in court at a later date. The investigation is ongoing.

Police do not believe that this was a random act. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Woodstock Police Force at 1-506-325-4601 or contact New Brunswick Crime Stoppers.

